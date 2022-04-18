Core Scientific starts disclosing daily Bitcoin mining production on its website
Apr. 18, 2022 11:46 AM ETCore Scientific, Inc. (CORZ)BTC-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- In a bid to enhance shareholder transparency, cryptocurrency miner Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) on Monday has started to report daily Bitcoin (BTC-USD) production figures on its website.
- The mining numbers will be updated at 12:00 p.m. EST every morning, the company said.
- “We believe that the daily Bitcoin production metric is one of the most important performance measures in our industry," said Core Scientific CEO Mike Levitt. "Sharing daily production provides transparency to our shareholders and other stakeholders,” he added.
- As of Dec. 31, 2021, the company held 5,296 Bitcoins (BTC-USD), with a total carrying value of $243.3M.
- In the beginning of April, Core Scientific appointed a new CFO.