Commerce Bancshares Q1 2022 Earnings Preview

Apr. 18, 2022 1:23 PM ETCommerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
  • Bank holding company Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Q1 consensus EPS estimate is $0.88, while consensus revenue estimate is $348.21M, up 1.9% y/y.
  • EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward revision, while revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward revision in the last 2 years.
  • The company has beaten EPS estimate 50% of the time and revenue estimate 62.5% of the time in the last 2 years.
  • CBSH is set to report Q1 results on Apr. 19 before market open.
