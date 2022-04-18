Kinnate Biopharma begins dosing in phase 1 trial of KIN-3248 in advanced tumors

  • Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) said the first patient began treatment in a phase 1 trial of KIN-3248 in adults with advanced tumors harboring FGFR2 and/or FGFR3 gene alterations.
  • The company is exploring KIN-3248 as a next-generation pan-FGFR inhibitor for treating intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (ICC) (bile-duct cancer) and urothelial carcinoma (UC) (bladder cancer), and other solid tumors.
  • The phase 1 trial, dubbed KN-4802, is a two-part study in ~120 patients. The dose expansion phase (Part B) will evaluate KIN-3248 at recommended dose in FGFR inhibitor naïve and FGFR inhibitor pretreated patients with cancers driven by FGFR2 and/or FGFR3 gene alterations, including ICC, UC and other selected adult solid tumors.
