Instagram expands product tagging to all U.S. users
Apr. 18, 2022 11:59 AM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (FB)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Instagram (FB +0.1%) is expanding the ability to add product tags in its posts to every user in the United States.
- In creating a post, all users will be able to tag a brand and then specify a product. Visitors who tap those product tags can get detailed information on the product through an Instagram detail page, and can then purchase the product - either directly in the app, or through the brand's product detail page.
- "We're also working on ways for you to tag products in Stories, so stay tuned!" the company says.
- Instagram has been ramping up shopping features since a push in summer 2020, and Meta launched daily "live shopping" experiences on Facebook and Instagram in November.