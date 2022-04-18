Instagram expands product tagging to all U.S. users

  • Instagram (FB +0.1%) is expanding the ability to add product tags in its posts to every user in the United States.
  • In creating a post, all users will be able to tag a brand and then specify a product. Visitors who tap those product tags can get detailed information on the product through an Instagram detail page, and can then purchase the product - either directly in the app, or through the brand's product detail page.
  • "We're also working on ways for you to tag products in Stories, so stay tuned!" the company says.
  • Instagram has been ramping up shopping features since a push in summer 2020, and Meta launched daily "live shopping" experiences on Facebook and Instagram in November.
