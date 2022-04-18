Is IBM on track for another earnings beat in Q1?

IBM (NYSE:IBM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, Apr. 19, after market close.

Consensus EPS estimate is $1.39 (-21.5% Y/Y) and consensus revenue estimate is $13.84B (-21.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, IBM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward.

Morgan Stanley last week upgraded IBM's rating as it "is likely to outperform in a scenario of IT hardware budget cuts". IBM is also seeing signs of "improving customer sentiment".

After IBM posted better-than-expected Q4 results, Citi said it may have "turned the corner", but noted it was too early to tell as the firm lowered its forward estimates on the Kyndryl (KD) spin-off.

At the time of its Q4 earnings report, IBM provided the following outlook for 2022:

In a post-earnings call, CFO James Kavanaugh said the improved free cash flow guidance was due to lower payments for structural actions, modest tailwind from cash taxes and profit growth.

Kavanaugh guided for higher profit growth in H2 due to the spin-off of Kyndryl, which was a highly annuitized-based business. In H1, profit growth will be skewed more towards Q2 given the new introduction of IBM's mainframe cycle.

IBM stock, which fell 7% YTD, underperformed the S&P 500 Information Technology index and its peers in the past 1 year.

Earlier this month, SA contributor Hale Stewart said IBM is still a conservative play with an attractive yield.