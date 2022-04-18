Private securities marketplace Forge stock rallies 23%

Private securities marketplace Forge Global (FRGE) saw its stock shoot up 23% in midday trading Monday.

Shares of FRGE opened at $13.97, sliding to $13.63 before climbing to $17.83. The stock recently changed hands at $16.61, up 23%, at around 11:15 a.m. ET.

FRGE shares have been volatile since they made their market debut on March 22 following a merger with SPAC Motive Capital. The stock closed 60% higher after its first session and hit a post-merger high of $47.50 on March 31.

FRGE and Motive Capital announced their merger agreement in September. The deal valued the proposed combined company at around $2B.