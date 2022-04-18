WeWork stock drops after filing shelf registration for up to 760M shares
Apr. 18, 2022 12:07 PM ETWeWork Inc. (WE)BLKBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments
- WeWork (NYSE:WE) shares are sliding 9.8% in midday Monday trading, the first session since the company filed a shelf registration for up to 760M shares of class A common stock.
- In a filing dated April 15, when U.S. equities markets were closed for the Good Friday holiday, the company said it may issue and sell up to 117.4M shares of common stock, while selling securityholders may sell up to 642.8M of class A common stock, including shares underlying warrants.
- Under the shelf registration, the company and the selling securityholders may, from time to time, offer and sell the securities covered by the prospectus.
- Among the holders that may sell stock: BlackRock (BLK), which may sell 3.69M of its 6.03M WeWork (WE) shares; New York Life Insurance Co., which may sell all 2.5M of its shares in the company; LightVC, which may sell all 1.42M of its stake; SOF-X WW Holdings, which may sell 3.1M shares, and SOF-XI WW Holdings, which may sell 9.4M shares.
- On Thursday, WeWork (WE) stock jumped 7.5% after the shared office space company announced an alliance with Yardi to accelerate the introduction of its WeWork (WE) Workplace product.