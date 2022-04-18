KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE) shares Monday afternoon are dipping more than 6% even as UBS analyst John Lam upgraded the China-based real estate platform to Buy from Neutral.

Lam lifted his price target on BEKE to $22.50 per share from $18.60, implying 60% upside from last Thursday's close, according to a note written to clients. Meanwhile, the stock is off a whopping 73% Y/Y. Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating had warned that BEKE is at high risk of performing badly due to decelerating momentum and inferior profitability when compared with peers.

Sees secondary market gross transaction value of -11% Y/Y in 2022, an improvement from -20% in the prior view, primarily due to a more positive expectation on the pace of recovery, the note said, citing better agent retention and operational releveraging.

"We think the market is now aware of Beike's cyclical nature, and has priced in multiple risks from property (eg. developers' credit risks) and internet sectors (eg. anti-trust risks)," the analyst noted. "However, we think the market has not been appreciating its market share and earnings upside potential in the expected market upcycle, especially in its secondary business," he added.

On the other hand, Wall Street Analysts see the stock as a Buy (4 Strong Buy, 6 Buy, 3 Hold, 1 Sell).

