Hot Stocks: SCHW drops on earnings; ETSY seller discontent; DIDI falls; ATER rallies

Financial firms have dominated the early stages of this earnings season, with Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) becoming the latest mover in Monday's midday trading. The stock plunged on a disappointing quarterly report.

Selling also gripped shares of Etsy (ETSY) which dropped on word of seller discontent amid higher fees. DiDi Global (DIDI) represented another midday decliner, as weak revenue and a looming delisting prompted a double-digit percentage decline.

On the other side of the ledger, Aterian (ATER) advanced in intraday action. The stock got a boost from a new addition to the firm's C-Suite.

Decliners

Charles Schwab (SCHW) suffered intense selling pressure, falling nearly 9% in midday action following the release of its Q1 earnings report. The company reported a quarterly profit that missed expectations, as revenue dipped 1% to $4.67B.

The disappointing results came amid lower trading revenue and higher expenses. SCHW also suffered a decline in total client assets compared to Q4.

Etsy (ETSY) lost ground in intraday trading as well. Shares dropped 7% on news that sellers on the online auction site have considered creating a union amid complaints about higher fees.

A revenue slide and further steps towards delisting prompted a midday decline in DiDi Global (DIDI). The Chinese ride-hailing service said revenue dropped 12.7% in Q4.

Meanwhile, DIDI also set a May 23 date for a shareholder vote to delist from the New York Stock Exchange. Shares declined about 14% in midday action.

Gainer

Aterian (ATER) rallied during intraday action, boosted by news of an executive hire. The consumer products company said it has named Anton von Rueden as its new COO.

Prior to joining ATER, von Rueden served in a similar position at e-commerce aggregator Boosted Commerce. The management change prompted a 6% rally in ATER's stock.

