COVID-19 vaccine names drag healthcare stocks
Apr. 18, 2022 12:23 PM ETSPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI)XLV, MRNA, BNTX, NVAX
- The healthcare sector in the S&P 500 has recorded the worst performance so far in the broader index on Monday, hurt by the relative underperformance of pharma and biotech stocks, particularly in those related to COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics.
- Early this month, healthcare (XLV) posted the best weekly gain among all other sectors in the S&P 500 as investors rushed to safety amid the market and geopolitical uncertainty.
- Today, SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) has reached the lowest level since March, trading lower for the second straight session.
- Notable decliners in the S&P 500 include COVID-19 vaccine makers Moderna (MRNA) and Pfizer (PFE).
- BioNTech (BNTX), Pfizer's (PFE) partner in COVID-19 vaccine development, and the new entrant Novavax (NVAX) are also trading lower.
- Meanwhile, the biotech companies Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) and TG Therapeutics (TGTX) have incurred heavy losses after setbacks in their clinical development programs.