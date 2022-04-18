COVID-19 vaccine names drag healthcare stocks

Trading Charts on a Display

da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

  • The healthcare sector in the S&P 500 has recorded the worst performance so far in the broader index on Monday, hurt by the relative underperformance of pharma and biotech stocks, particularly in those related to COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics.
  • Early this month, healthcare (XLV) posted the best weekly gain among all other sectors in the S&P 500 as investors rushed to safety amid the market and geopolitical uncertainty.
  • Today, SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) has reached the lowest level since March, trading lower for the second straight session.
  • Notable decliners in the S&P 500 include COVID-19 vaccine makers Moderna (MRNA) and Pfizer (PFE).
  • BioNTech (BNTX), Pfizer's (PFE) partner in COVID-19 vaccine development, and the new entrant Novavax (NVAX) are also trading lower.
  • Meanwhile, the biotech companies Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) and TG Therapeutics (TGTX) have incurred heavy losses after setbacks in their clinical development programs.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.