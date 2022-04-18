Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) fell in Monday's trading after some lowered expectations on Wall Street.

On Monday morning, Telsey Advisory Group CEO Dana Telsey authored a note to clients that cut her target price on the stock to $28 from $40 while maintaining a “Market Perform” rating.

The price target pullback from Telsey has thrown cold water on optimism that blossomed late last week as the company raised subscription prices while cutting hardware costs.

"The pricing changes are the first public signs of CEO Barry McCarthy's strategy to change Peloton's business model to drive demand and achieve greater scale,” she wrote.

Nonetheless, the first sign is proving insufficient to spark optimism from Telsey.

Shares of Peloton (PTON -3.1%) have recovered a bit after peeling off as much as 5.4% shortly after the open.

The lack of enthusiasm for CEO Barry McCarthy’s vision for the company has also caused the company to court activist campaigns.

