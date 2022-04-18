Priority Aviation to begin revenue generation with launch of new APP For college students

  • Priority Aviation (PJET -7.9%) expands partnership with Alternet Systems (ALYI -4.8%) for its electric motorcycle pilot program with PJET for college campuses to include electric scooters and E-bikes. 
  • CEO Steven Rash stated, “We expect this to be our last pre-revenue report. We plan to launch our Student Housing By Owner App, or SHBO App, by the end of this month and begin generating revenue. Our SHBO App is the VRBO or Airbnb of student housing, and we plan to expand the App to become an Amazon like App, but with a social conscience.”
