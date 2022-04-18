Textron (NYSE:TXT) said Monday it closed its €218M acquisition of Pipistrel, which makes electrically powered aircraft including a family of gliders and light aircraft with both electric and combustion engines.

Pipistrel's Velis Electro is the world’s first and currently only electric aircraft to receive full type-certification from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency.

Pipistrel will remain a distinct aviation brand within Textron, alongside the company's established Cessna, Beechcraft and Bell brands.

"Textron is undervalued because it is considered a conglomerate, but it is focused on aviation, both civil and military," Edward Ambrose writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.