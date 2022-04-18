Interactive Brokers Group Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 18, 2022 5:35 PM ETInteractive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.82 (-16.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $703.34M (-21.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, IBKR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.