First Horizon National Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 18, 2022 5:35 PM ETFirst Horizon Corporation (FHN)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.35 (-31.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $707.92M
- Over the last 2 years, FHN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward.