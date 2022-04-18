PacWest Bancorp Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 18, 2022 5:35 PM ETPacWest Bancorp (PACW)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.04 (-18.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $342.21M (+11.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, PACW has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.