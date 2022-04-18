Omnicom Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 18, 2022 5:35 PM ETOmnicom Group Inc. (OMC)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Omnicom (NYSE:OMC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.33 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.29B (-4.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, OMC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.
- Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Omnicom Q1 2022 Preview: An Attractive Prospect Even With Anticipated Weakness