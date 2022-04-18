Revive Therapeutics rises on positive data from trial of Bucillamine in COVID-19
Apr. 18, 2022 12:55 PM ETRevive Therapeutics Ltd. (RVVTF)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Revive Therapeutics (RVVTF +6.5%) stock rose after it published a scientific article testing the impact of Bucillamine on antibody response to SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccines in Japanese patients with rheumatic diseases.
- The company said antibody levels were significantly lower in the groups treated with other medications, including TNF inhibitor with methotrexate, compared with those treated with Bucillamine.
- Bucillamine is an oral drug and is currently being evaluated in a late-stage trial in patients with mild to moderate COVID-19.
- The company said it was not making any claims that its product has the ability to eliminate or cure COVID-19 at this time.
- (OTCQB:RVVTF) said last week a Data Safety and Monitoring Board is scheduled to meet this quarter to evaluate clinical and safety data to either make recommendations on the study or advise on potentially halting the trial early due to positive efficacy.