Stride Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 18, 2022 5:35 PM ETStride, Inc. (LRN)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Stride (NYSE:LRN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.88 (+54.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $410.73M (+4.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, LRN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.