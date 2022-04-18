Fifth Third Bancorp Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 18, 2022 1:09 PM ETFifth Third Bancorp (FITB)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.69 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.94B (+0.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FITB has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.