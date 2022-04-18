As the Federal Reserve embarks on its rate-hiking cycle, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) expects "significant NII (net interest income) improvement through the next several quarters," CEO Brain Moynihan said during the bank's Q1 earnings call.

CFO Alastair Borthwick provided some numbers for the short-term outlook. "If loans grow and rates in the forward curve materialize, we would expect to see NII in Q2 increase by more than $650M over the Q1 level and then grow again significantly on a sequential basis in each of the following two quarters," she said.

"And I think if you look at the forward curve, yes, you would expect to accelerate over the course of the year," Borthwick added when asked if he thought the net interest income gains would accelerate in the latter half of 2022.

Put simply, "generally, a higher sustained rate environment will help us earn a lot more money," Moynihan said.

Bank of America's (BAC) global systemically important bank buffer "will probably move higher by 50 basis points beginning in 2024, i.e., to 10% regulatory minimums," Moynihan said. "We'll look to gradually move to target CET1 range of 10.75% towards 11%," he added.

On the expense side, Bank of America (BAC) modestly increased its full new tech initiative budget for 2022 to $3.6B, on top of the more than $35B it spent in the past 12 years to build its technology platforms, Borthwick said.

The company now expects Q2 expenses to fall "modestly" from Q1, as seasonal payroll tax expense abates and is "somewhat offset by investing timing, inflation, and cost of opening up more fully for travel and entertainment."

Note that in Q1 2022, its noninterest expense of $15.3B increased from $14.7B in Q4 2021 and declined from $15.5B in Q1 2021. See quarter-to-quarter changes in this slide from the company's earnings presentation:

Overall, expenses are expected to stay flat in the $59B-$60B range from 2023 vs. 2022, Moynihan said. After that, Bank of America's (BAC) "goal is to keep that down to a modest expense growth" with revenue growing at a much faster rate, he added.

"But at the end of the day, we're saying expenses are flat this year and NII improvement is going to flow to the bottom line," Moynihan said.

