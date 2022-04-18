Spero Therapeutics stock dips after PT cut to $37 at H.C. Wainwright on pending approval of tebipenem HBr
Apr. 18, 2022 1:11 PM ETSpero Therapeutics, Inc. (SPRO)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO -8.0%) shares down after H.C. Wainwright analyst Raghuram Selvaraju lowered the price target to $37 from $43 and maintains a Buy rating on the stock.
- Price Target of $37 implies a 506% increase from last price.
- The analyst remains "cautiously optimistic" that the FDA will complete its tebipenem HBr oral tablets review by the original PDUFA date, he notes that multiple other New Drug Application submissions have been the subject of so-called "form letters" from the agency indicating that deficiencies had been identified precluding labeling discussions. Selvaraju believes that the agency has become "inherently more unpredictable lately."
- On April 1, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has notified the company of deficiencies in the New Drug Application (NDA) which could impact further discussions on labeling and post-marketing requirements/commitments.
- H.C. has modulated probability of FDA approval for tebipenem HBr to 80% vs. prior 90% and decreased FY2022 sales expectations to $7.1M vs. prior view of $7.9M to reflect a minor delay in the timing of market entry.
- Wall Street Analysts have a strong buy rating on the stock whereas SA quant rating screens the stock as strong sell.