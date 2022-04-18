Containerboard pricing breakdown surprises to the downside

Apr. 18, 2022 1:25 PM ETPackaging Corporation of America (PKG), IP, WRKBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Growth arrow up and progress success business skill increase improvement graph on market profit stock background with goal of achievement futuristic finance economy.

Lemon_tm/iStock via Getty Images

Domestic containerboard prices are flat in April per the latest update from Fastmarkets RISI’s Pulp & Paper Week.

Bank of America said the lack of a rate hike was a bit surprising as the majority of the firm's converter contacts suggested that they were being invoiced for $70 per ton vs. the $60 per ton that has been recognized by PPW. With the intense focus on inflation, some investors may have also been banking on higher pricing for the sector.

BofA's pricing breakdown: "Export liner prices climbed higher following the increase in domestic prices last month. Export liner prices were up $30/MT in Mexico, €20/MT in S. Europe, $20/ton in South/Central America and flat in Hong Kong/China. On this front, we were positively surprised as our trade checks had suggested some export weakening, with higher inventories in Mexico. As for boxboard, prices were up $50/ton for solid bleached sulfate cupstock and folding cartons and coated recycled board. Uncoated recycled board and coated unbleached kraft were flat. In pulp, prices were up $50/MT across northern bleached softwood kraft, northern bleached hardwood kraft and fluff pulp."

Following the pricing update, BofA maintained a Buy rating on Packaging Corp. (NYSE:PKG) and kept both International Paper (NYSE:IP) and WestRock (NYSE:WRK) slotted at Neutral.

WestRock is the stock with the highest Seeking Alpha Quant Rating in the paper and packaging sector.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.