Containerboard pricing breakdown surprises to the downside

Domestic containerboard prices are flat in April per the latest update from Fastmarkets RISI’s Pulp & Paper Week.

Bank of America said the lack of a rate hike was a bit surprising as the majority of the firm's converter contacts suggested that they were being invoiced for $70 per ton vs. the $60 per ton that has been recognized by PPW. With the intense focus on inflation, some investors may have also been banking on higher pricing for the sector.

BofA's pricing breakdown: "Export liner prices climbed higher following the increase in domestic prices last month. Export liner prices were up $30/MT in Mexico, €20/MT in S. Europe, $20/ton in South/Central America and flat in Hong Kong/China. On this front, we were positively surprised as our trade checks had suggested some export weakening, with higher inventories in Mexico. As for boxboard, prices were up $50/ton for solid bleached sulfate cupstock and folding cartons and coated recycled board. Uncoated recycled board and coated unbleached kraft were flat. In pulp, prices were up $50/MT across northern bleached softwood kraft, northern bleached hardwood kraft and fluff pulp."

Following the pricing update, BofA maintained a Buy rating on Packaging Corp. (NYSE:PKG) and kept both International Paper (NYSE:IP) and WestRock (NYSE:WRK) slotted at Neutral.

WestRock is the stock with the highest Seeking Alpha Quant Rating in the paper and packaging sector.