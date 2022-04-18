Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) comfortably leads the S&P sector standings Monday as crude oil prices touched their highest levels so far this month as Libya's biggest oilfield was shut by protests and natural gas futures climbed to 13-year highs.

Adding to supply pressures from sanctions on Russia, Libya declared force majeure at the Al-Sharara oilfield and other sites as a wave of closures hit the country's facilities.

"With global supplies now so tight, even the most minor disruption is likely to have an outsized impact on prices," Oanda's Jeffrey Halley said.

Coterra Energy (CTRA) +6.5%, Occidental Petroleum (OXY) +4.9% and Valero Energy (VLO) +4.5%, comprising three of the day's top four gainers on the S&P 500.

Other notable gainers include (WTI) +11.2%, (CRK) +10.5%, (VET) +7.8%, (FTI) +7.7%, (RRC) +6.5%, (GTE) +6.4%, (EQT) +6.3%, (SWN) +5.8%, (AR) +5.5%, (RIG) +4.3%, (MPC) +3.7%, (PSX) +3.3%, (COP) +2.4%, (SU) +2.4%, (DVN) +2.3%, (OVV) +2.3%.

ETFs: (XOP), (VDE), (OIH)

"The impact of long-term undersupply continues to provide fundamental support to the [oil] market," Schneider Electric's Robbie Fraser said, according to MarketWatch. "The longer those conditions continue, the more it forces storage levels lower, in turn raising the floor for where prices can trade near-term."

U.S. crude oil prices jumped nearly 9% last week, helped by unconfirmed reports that the European Union was drafting a measure to ban Russian oil imports.