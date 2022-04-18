Ex-IRB Brasil Resseguros executive planted false Berkshire story, SEC alleges
Apr. 18, 2022
- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charged a former head of finance and investor relations at IRB Brasil Resseguros SA (OTCPK:IRBBY) for allegedly planting a false story with the media, claiming that Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) (BRK.A) had made a substantial investment in the insurer.
- According to the SEC's complaint, filed on Monday, the executive, Fernando Passos, had "fabricated and then spread a story in February 2020 that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) had recently invested in IRB." He also allegedly created and shared a fake shareholders list that included Berkshire. He then communicated the false information to analysts and investors in both the U.S. and the U.K., the SEC claimed.
- "As alleged in the complaint, Passos engaged in a brazen scheme to defraud investors and went to great lengths to perpetuate his scheme, including doctoring a shareholder list," Jason J. Burt, associate director of enforcement in the SEC's Denver Regional Office.
- IRB's stock price rose more than 6% during the 24 hours after the Brazilian and U.S. media reports that Berkshire had invested in the Brazilian insurance company. Then the stock plunged more than 40% when Berkshire (BRK.B) denied the report a week later.
