Nutrien stock gains amid CNBC commentator pitch, rising food prices

Apr. 18, 2022 1:36 PM ETNutrien Ltd. (NTR), BGCF, UANBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment

fertilizer in farmer hand. NPK fertilizers are three-component fertilizers providing nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium

iamporpla/iStock via Getty Images

  • Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) neared session highs, up 3.9%, as a commentator on CNBC recommended the shares even as fertilizer producer hit an 52-week high amid rising food prices.
  • CNBC commentator and trader Joe Terranova said he purchased Nutrien (NTR) shares as well as Bunge (NYSE:BG) stock. Bunge gained 2.9%.
  • Rising food prices also support other fertilizer producers including CVR (UAN) and CF Industries (CF). CVR jumped 9%, while CF rose 2.5%.
  • Corn (C_1:COM) prices surpassed $8.00 per bushel Monday, up ~3% in early trading, marking a 10-year high and narrow discount to all-time highs reached in 2012. Soybean (S_1:COM) prices followed corn prices higher, up ~2% on the day, hitting a fresh 10-year high and trading less than 1% below all-time highs reached in 2012.
  • Last week, Food prices marched higher, lift fertilizer stocks.
