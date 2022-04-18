Natural gas +10% Monday, +100% YTD, as Marcellus production remains restricted
- Natural gas prices (NG1:COM) hit another 13-year high Monday, rallying 10%, as rising demand and restricted production continue to pressure inventory levels.
- Following Duke (DUK) and Dominion's (D) cancelation of the Atlantic Coast pipeline in 2020, a pipeline planned to connect the world's most prolific natural gas basin to new end-markets, RS Energy Group anticipated pipeline capacity would restrain Marcellus gas production by 2022.
- And despite historically high prices, rig counts in the Marcellus have continued to languish:
- The Mountain Valley Pipeline is planned to increase Marcellus market access and is scheduled for completion this summer; however, Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) said in February that the project would likely miss its target in-service date, following a series of adverse court rulings.
- During EQT's (EQT) Q4 conference call, management said, "We had to pick a spot on where we thought MVP was going to come online... So we picked midyear 2023."
- Gas names rallied across the board during Monday morning trading, with Range (RRC), Antero (AR) and Southwestern (SWN) all up more than 5%.