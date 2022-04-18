Kaival Brands stock soars ~17% on expansion of distribution network for Bidi Vapor

Apr. 18, 2022 1:47 PM ETKaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (KAVL)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Glowing light market chart of business glowing stock graph or investment financial data profit on growth money diagram background with diagram exchange information. 3D rendering.

Lemon_tm/iStock via Getty Images

  • Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) stock rose ~17% on April 18 after stating that it expanded additional wholesaler and retailer accounts, which together are expected to reach ~28K additional stores.
  • "We are encouraged by growing sales volumes in our second fiscal quarter generated by both established wholesalers and retailers selling the BIDI® Stick in new stores, as well as new wholesale and retail accounts being added to our distribution network," said Kaival CEO Niraj Patel.
  • Patel added, "We anticipate the activation of approximately 3,900 new store locations over the next 45 days, including one new major retailer having already placed orders totaling more than $1.1 million."
