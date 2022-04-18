Envestnet data and analytics to tap small to medium-sized business market
Apr. 18, 2022 1:58 PM ETEnvestnet, Inc. (ENV)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Envestnet (ENV +0.3%) plans to expand into the small to medium-sized business (SMB) market by introducing data and digital solutions that empower SMBs to intelligently connect, grow, protect, and manage the financial wellness of their business all in one place.
- The company will offer this solution to its clients including advisors, banks and FinTechs to help their SMB customers better run their businesses by integrating data from across all the applications they use.
- Farouk Ferchichi, Global Head of Envestnet Data and Analytics said, "Introducing new solutions to the SMB market by actively working with our advisor, bank and FinTech partners will not only deepen Envestnet's data and technology capabilities in the market, but will allow this SMB segment to gain insights and intelligence on their business' finances."