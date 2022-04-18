Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock down ~12% after Q4 2021 results
Apr. 18, 2022 2:03 PM ETBrooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (BTX)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NASDAQ:BTX) have fallen 11.9% on Monday in afternoon trading, after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company reported on April 15 its Q4 and FY 2021 results.
- BTX stock has lost ~61% YTD as of last close, snapping a six-session losing streak only last week. The company last month announced a $12M equity offering.
- BTX said it posted a Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.16, compared to -$1.22 for the prior year quarter.
- The company's Q4 R&D expenses more than doubled to $4.2M, primarily due to increased license fees and non-cash stock-based compensation resulting from the issuance of equity awards.
- BTX's most advanced program is IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy currently undergoing studies for the treatment of several types of cancer.
- "As we await the readout of our Phase 2b trial for neoadjuvant head and neck cancer with our original asset, IRX-2, during (Q2 2022), we continue investigator-driven trials in a number of additional cancer types and look forward to sharing these outcomes as appropriate," said BTX CEO Howard Federoff.