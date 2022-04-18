CDC mask mandate for public transit, planes overturned by Florida judge

travel safe during the coronavirus pandemic. airplane model with face mask on blue background

ronstik/iStock via Getty Images

  • A federal judge in Florida voided the Biden administration’s national mask mandate applicable for planes and other forms of public transportation on Monday, arguing that the health officials had exceeded their authority.
  • In her ruling, U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle said that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had not adequately explained its decision and violated the procedures for proper rulemaking about the mandate.
  • Airline stocks: Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL), Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL), Alaska Air (ALK), JetBlue Airways (JBLU), Spirit Airlines (SAVE), and Hawaiian Holdings (HA).
  • The CDC recently extended the mandate by 15 days to May 03 to allow for further studies on highly transmissible BA.2 omicron subvariant, currently the dominant strain of the coronavirus in the U.S.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.