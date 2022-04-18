CDC mask mandate for public transit, planes overturned by Florida judge
Apr. 18, 2022
- A federal judge in Florida voided the Biden administration’s national mask mandate applicable for planes and other forms of public transportation on Monday, arguing that the health officials had exceeded their authority.
- In her ruling, U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle said that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had not adequately explained its decision and violated the procedures for proper rulemaking about the mandate.
- The CDC recently extended the mandate by 15 days to May 03 to allow for further studies on highly transmissible BA.2 omicron subvariant, currently the dominant strain of the coronavirus in the U.S.