Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS -2.1%) is under fire from a familiar activist shareholder ahead of its first quarter earnings release.

Alta Fox Capital Management, which holds about 2.5% of the outstanding shares of Hasbro (

), offered a list of questions for management, with particular attention to board behavior. Among its concerns were a movement of the annual meeting to a later date, a potential conflict of interest for board member Cynthia W. Williams, and a rejection of previous spin–off requests for its Wizards of the Coast subsidiary.

“We believe the Board has demonstrated through its actions that it is entrenched, dismissive and unresponsive to shareholders. It is clear to us that a change in culture and shift in strategy are likely needed to reverse chronic underperformance, poor capital allocation, opaque disclosures and a flawed corporate structure,” Connor Haley, Managing Partner of Alta Fox, said in a press release detailing his firm’s objections and inquiries. “We have worked tirelessly in an attempt to compromise with the Board, but it has been unreasonable at every turn and has forced an unnecessary and costly proxy fight. This is all the more surprising when considering the Company’s weak performance under this Board.”

Alta Fox is a familiar foe for the board, beginning its quest to “reconstitute” the board in February. Over time, the investor sought five board seats and the spin-off of the Wizards of the Coast division, which is responsible for publishing the popular fantasy tabletop games Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons and Dragons. The projected spin-off candidate is a prized possession for the Pawtucket, Rhode Island-based company, accounting for about one-fifth of Hasbro’s sales in 2021 and half of the firm’s profits.

Hasbro (HAS) later rejected these proposals after abortive attempts to reach a resolution, citing the experience of the existing board and defending its ability to maintain shareholder value. Instead, the company expanded the board to add Electronic Arts executive Blake Jorgensen and Discord COO Elizabeth Hamren.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to board refreshment and shareholder engagement, we are thrilled to add Liz and Blake to our highly qualified, experienced and diverse Board of Directors,” Rich Stoddart, Chair of Hasbro’s Board of Directors, said of the additions. “Their significant management experience and qualifications in areas important to Hasbro’s strategy including digital gaming, technology, brand development and capital allocation, coupled with their superb operational, strategic and financial acumen, will enable them to make immediate, valuable contributions as we continue to unlock the value of our award-winning brands and create long-term value for our shareholders.”

Hasbro (HAS) has underperformed its peer Mattel, Inc. (MAT) thus far in 2022. Despite outpacing its closest peer in years prior to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mattel’s (MAT) recovery from the pandemic driven nadir of the toys industry has been far more rapid. The bifurcation of the two toymakers has been most pronounced in early 2022, with Mattel (MAT) marking a modest gain thus far in the year while Hasbro (HAS) has been hit with a double-digit decline.

The stocks have separated in their trajectories most notably in the wake of Mattel’s (MAT) wresting of the license to produce toys based off of Disney's princess lineup in late January.

Still, analysts remain optimistic on both stocks.

9 analysts rate Mattel (MAT) a Strong Buy, 3 analysts advise a Buy, and 3 have a Hold rating.

For Hasbro (HAS), 10 analysts assigned the stock a Strong Buy rating, 3 have designated it a Buy, and 2 rated the stock a Hold.

As earnings are due in pre-market on Tuesday, the proxy campaign will no doubt be a topic of discussion and questions from the largely bullish audience of analysts.

