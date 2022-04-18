Comerica, Zions upgraded to Neutral at Baird as PPNR outlook brightens

Utah city street with Zions Bank in town near Dinosaur National Monument in summer

krblokhin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Baird analyst David George upgrades Comerica (CMA) and Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) to Neutral from Underpeform as their preprovision net revenue (PPNR) outlook improves and valuations become "more interesting."
  • "Following significant underperformance, and a generally more constructive PPNR outlook for regional banks, we feel the aggressive short case for regionals is getting tougher to make given current valuations," George wrote in a note to clients.
  • As a result of the recent weakness, bank stocks are trading at ~6.5x forward PPNR, generally in line with historical averages and with most stocks close to fair value in many cases, he added.
  • Generally, George expects more upbeat PPNR outlooks from regional banks as they report Q1 earnings.
  • Note that Comerica (CMA) will report Q1 results on Wednesday, April 20, before the market opens, and Zions (ZION) will post earnings on Monday, April 25 after the close of trading.
  • Previously (April 1), Comerica was upgraded to Overweight at J.P. Morgan amid higher short-term yields
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.