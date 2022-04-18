Flooding forces shutdown of Trevali's Burkina Faso mine; eight workers missing

Apr. 18, 2022 2:31 PM ETTrevali Mining Corporation (TREVF)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Mining Industry

Trevali Mining (OTCQX:TREVF) plummeted as much as 24% after the company said Monday that heavy rainfall led to flooding at its Perkoa mine in Burkina Faso, causing an evacuation of the mine but eight workers are missing underground.

Trevali (TREVF) said mining and milling operations at Perkoa have been suspended, and it is working closely with authorities to respond effectively.

According to Bloomberg, National Bank Financial said Trevali's (TREVF) EBITDA will be hurt by every week the mine is shut down, and it anticipates operations will be suspended "for an extended duration throughout at least Q2."

In February, Trevali reported Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.01 on revenues of more than $90M.

