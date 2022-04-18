Genius Brands International (GNUS -3.9%) is expanding the presence of its Kartoon Channel on Roku (ROKU -2.3%), building off some initial success.

That means a dedicated Kartoon Channel on The Roku Channel. Roku users will have access to the full Kartoon Channel slate, including Stan Lee's Superhero Kindergarten, KC Pop Quiz, Rainbow Rangers, Baby Genius, Pac-Man and more.

"We’re excited to share that in less than two years we are fully distributed in the U.S., reaching millions of viewers across multiple platforms," says Genius Brands' Jon Ollwerther. "We are now further enhancing our offering to consumers by bringing The Roku Channel on board as a media partner, significantly expanding our presence in the digital marketplace."

Genius Brands is fresh off closing its acquisition of Wow Unlimited Media, allowing for heavy savings as the company transfers animation production to Canada from China.