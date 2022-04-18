Citizens Financial Q1 2022 Earnings Preview

Apr. 18, 2022 2:44 PM ETCitizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
  • Citizens Financial (NYSE:CFG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.91 (vs. $1.41 prior yr) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.63B (vs. $1.66B prior yr).
  • Over the last 2 years, CFG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward.
