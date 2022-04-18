Apple retail workers looking to organize want pay raised to $30 per hour: report

Some Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) retail workers in New York state are looking to organize and those organizers are reportedly looking for their wages to be boosted to at least $30 per hour, CNBC reported.

The news outlet, citing changes from the website of the group known as Fruit Stand Workers United, also reported that the organizers have several other demands, including increased tuition reimbursement, more vacation time, more retirement options and higher 401(k) matches, among others.

The group represents Apple (AAPL) workers at its Grand Central Terminal store in New York City, which is considered one of the tech giant's most visible stores.

On Monday, Verizon (VZ) announced it would boost its minimum wage for employees to $20 per hour amid a tough labor market.

Apple (AAPL) shares were slightly higher in late trading on Monday, at $165.53.

Apple (AAPL) did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Seeking Alpha, but the company did tell CNBC that it offers "very strong compensation and benefits" for both its full-time and part-time retail employees, including health care, tuition reimbursement and annual stock grants.

Earlier this month, investment firm J.P. Morgan trimmed its estimates for the Apple (AAPL) iPhone, citing "limited upside" from the latest iPhone SE, lowering iPhone SE volumes to 24 million from a prior outlook of 30 million.