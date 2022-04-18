Zovio trades higher post Q4 results
Apr. 18, 2022 3:03 PM ETZVOBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Zovio (ZVO +14.3%) rallies despite decline in Q4 sales by 41% Y/Y to $54.8M and Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.23.
- Operating loss of $23.7M compared to operating loss of $57.3M Y/Y.
- Adjusted EBITDA loss of $6.3M vs. Adjusted EBITDA income of $2.7M in 4Q20.
- As of Dec. 31, 2021, the Co. had cash and equivalents of $28.3M as compared to $35.5M Y/Y.
- On April 14, 2022, the Co. entered into a credit facility as the borrower, with each of its wholly-owned subsidiaries as guarantors.
- The Co. also used $15.4M of cash in operating activities during the year ended Dec. 31, 2021, compared with $25.3M of cash provided by operating activities Y/Y.
