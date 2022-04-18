Signature Bank Q1 2022 Earnings Preview

Apr. 18, 2022 3:10 PM ETSignature Bank (SBNY)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
  • Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.30 (vs. $3.24 prior yr) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $608.85M (+38.6% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 1 year, SBNY has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward.
