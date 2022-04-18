Manpower Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 18, 2022
- Manpower (NYSE:MAN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.59 (vs. $1.11 prior yr) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.08B (+3.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MAN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.
