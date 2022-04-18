Drilled but uncompleted oil and gas wells continue to decline in March
Apr. 18, 2022 3:33 PM ETThe United States Oil ETF, LP (USO)HAL, XLE, XOM, DVN, PXDBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor10 Comments
- The Department of Energy released its monthly Drilling Productivity Report Monday, showing expectations for accelerating US oil production in May (NYSEARCA:USO) (XLE), but flagging continued declines in well inventory (HAL):
- Monday's report shows the DOE is forecasting growth in US onshore production of 132kb/d in May, a marked increase from year-to-date results, where weekly DOE reports indicate production has not grown during 2022.
- During Q4 results, Pioneer (PXD) and Devon (DVN) indicated that Exxon (XOM) is driving production growth in 2022 by completing wells drilled in prior years; given year to date reductions in drilled-but-uncompleted wells, perhaps Exxon (XOM) isn't the only company pursuing the strategy.
- With well inventory falling, and production staying flat, either rig activity needs to accelerate rapidly, or expectations for 700kb/d - 1mb/d of US onshore production growth will need to come down.