Drilled but uncompleted oil and gas wells continue to decline in March

Drone View Of An Oil Or Gas Drill Fracking Rig Pad with Beautiful Cloud Filled Sky

Joey Ingelhart/E+ via Getty Images

  • The Department of Energy released its monthly Drilling Productivity Report Monday, showing expectations for accelerating US oil production in May (NYSEARCA:USO) (XLE), but flagging continued declines in well inventory (HAL):
  • Monday's report shows the DOE is forecasting growth in US onshore production of 132kb/d in May, a marked increase from year-to-date results, where weekly DOE reports indicate production has not grown during 2022.
  • During Q4 results, Pioneer (PXD) and Devon (DVN) indicated that Exxon (XOM) is driving production growth in 2022 by completing wells drilled in prior years; given year to date reductions in drilled-but-uncompleted wells, perhaps Exxon (XOM) isn't the only company pursuing the strategy.
  • With well inventory falling, and production staying flat, either rig activity needs to accelerate rapidly, or expectations for 700kb/d - 1mb/d of US onshore production growth will need to come down.
