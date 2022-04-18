Two top D.C. lawmakers have joined the Pentagon in pushing for TransDigm (NYSE:TDG) to pay $20.8M in voluntary refunds for the costs of spare parts that were deemed excessive by the U.S. Department of Defense's inspector general, Bloomberg reported Monday.

The $20.8M "may be only the tip of the iceberg," Democrat Rep. Carolyn Maloney, chair of the House Oversight Committee, and Republican Senator Chuck Grassley wrote in a letter to the company.

TransDigm (TDG), one of the Pentagon's largest spare-parts suppliers, collected excess profits on 105 parts from during 2017-19, according to a two-year inspector general's inquiry that was released in December.

The IG reviewed a sample of just 3% of TransDigm's (TDG) contracts during the period and did not examine any contracts from July 2019 through the present, when DoD awarded the company more than $500M in contracts, the lawmakers wrote.

The company has consistently opposed a voluntary refund in the current case, contending the inspector general's methodology for calculating "excess profit" was seriously flawed.

