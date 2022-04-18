Why did Canopy Growth stock drop today?
Apr. 18, 2022 3:40 PM ETCGCBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Canadian Licensed Producer (LP), Canopy Growth (CGC) has recorded the sharpest intraday decline in more than a year, joining a market-wide selloff among cannabis stocks on Monday.
- Pot stocks led by Canopy (CGC) and its local rival Tilray (TLRY) rallied late last month as the lower house of the U.S. Congress prepared to consider a bill aimed at legalizing marijuana in the country.
- However, the momentum was short-lived. Both Canopy (CGC) and Tilray (TLRY) have lost more than 20% in the month so far, while AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) has shed ~15%.
- Meanwhile, MacRumors writer Steve Moser tweeted on Monday that the food delivery company, DoorDash (DASH) was weighing the prospects of cannabis delivery after verifying the customer’s age.
- Canopy Growth (CGC) has recorded the sharpest YTD decline among a select group of its Canadian rivals, as shown in this graph.