Why did Canopy Growth stock drop today?

Apr. 18, 2022

  • Canadian Licensed Producer (LP), Canopy Growth (CGC) has recorded the sharpest intraday decline in more than a year, joining a market-wide selloff among cannabis stocks on Monday.
  • Pot stocks led by Canopy (CGC) and its local rival Tilray (TLRY) rallied late last month as the lower house of the U.S. Congress prepared to consider a bill aimed at legalizing marijuana in the country.
  • However, the momentum was short-lived. Both Canopy (CGC) and Tilray (TLRY) have lost more than 20% in the month so far, while AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) has shed ~15%.
  • Meanwhile, MacRumors writer Steve Moser tweeted on Monday that the food delivery company, DoorDash (DASH) was weighing the prospects of cannabis delivery after verifying the customer’s age.
  • Canopy Growth (CGC) has recorded the sharpest YTD decline among a select group of its Canadian rivals, as shown in this graph.
