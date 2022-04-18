Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) stock is sinking 10% in late Monday trading after the company's Q1 results disappointed, with lower net interest income (NII).

"While the near-term outlook may be muddied by more tepid bank growth/capital commentary, much of that risk is already reflected in the ~9% share price decline," said Wolfe Research's Steven Chubak wrote in a note to clients.

He attributes the disappointing Q1 results to softer than expected net interest income and net interest margin trends, "despite what we thought would have been a sizable premium amortization windfall."

Schwab's (SCHW) Q1 NII of $2.18B came in below Chubak's $2.23B estimate and the consensus of $2.26B. Asset Management fees of $1.07B lagged his estimate and consensus of $1.10B.

Schwab (SCHW) pointed out that its total revenue of $4.7B was only slightly below (1%) the record level set in the year-ago quarter, which including the meme stock trading frenzy. The company remains well positioned to benefit from higher rates, a company spokeswoman said in an emailed statement, pointing out that net interest revenue made up about half of its Q1 2022 revenue.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' Kyle Voigt said the earnings miss is the result of lower revenue and higher effective tax rate, partly offset by lower adjusted expenses. "The lower NIM (net interest margin) was driven primarily by balance sheet mix, with higher cash balances as a percentage of total interest earnings assets. However the overall securities portfolio yield was also modestly lower than expected (by 2bps)," the analyst said.

Specifically, the top-line miss stemmed from lower NII, trading revenue and bank deposit account fees, Voigt added.

At the company's Spring Business Update, Wolfe's Chubak will be looking for updated revenue and expense guidance, NII/balance sheet trajectory with faster pace of tightening, and accumulated other comprehensive income risk mitigation effects.

Earlier, Charles Schwab (SCHW) Q1 earnings dip as trading revenue declined