Prologis boosts 2022 guidance after Q1 earnings highlight demand for warehouses
Apr. 19, 2022 8:29 AM ETPrologis, Inc. (PLD)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Prologis (NYSE:PLD) stock is gaining 2.5% in Tuesday premarket trading after the logistics REIT increased its full-year guidance and consensus-topping Q1 earnings demonstrated the demand for the REITs warehouses and logistics facilities.
- "With our well-positioned portfolio, irreplaceable land bank, abundant investment capacity and differentiated customer solutions, we expect to continue to outperform while delivering exceptional customer service," CEO and co-founder Hamid R. Moghadam said.
- The company now expects 2022 core FFO of $5.10-$516 vs. prior guidance of $5.00-$5.10 per share; compares with consensus of $5.04. The industrial REIT also expects average occupancy rate of 96.75% this year vs. previous range of 96.5%-97.5%. It also sees 2022 cash same-store net operating income rising 7.25%-8.0%, up from the prior range of 6.0%-7.0%.
- Q1 core FFO per share of $1.09 vs. $1.07 consensus; increased from $1.12 in Q4 2021 and $0.97 in Q1 2021.
- Q1 revenue of $1.22B vs. consensus of $1.09B, compares with $1.28B in Q4 2021 and $1.15B in Q1 2021.
- Q1 adjusted EBITDA of $1.21B declined from $1.33B in the previous quarter and increased from $1.07B in the year-ago period.
- Average occupancy of 97.4%, unchanged from Q4. The REIT's properties are 98.1% leased as of March 31, 2022.
- Conference call at 12:00 PM ET
