Why did BioNTech stock slip today? Risk of COVID-19 breakthrough cases
Apr. 18, 2022
- German vaccine developer, BioNTech (BNTX), posted the sharpest intraday decline in more than two months, while its partner for Comirnaty COVID-19 shot, Pfizer (PFE), recorded the steepest intra-day slide since early March as healthcare closed as the worst performer in the S&P 500 on Monday.
- The underperformance of leading COVID-19 vaccine makers in the U.S, including Moderna (MRNA), is noteworthy on the back of a recent analysis conducted by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on breakthrough cases.
- According to the CDC data published last week, both Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech (BNTX) and Moderna (MRNA) vaccines trailed the vector-based Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) vaccine in terms of preventing the COVID-19 infections.
- As of March. 19, J&J’s (JNJ) single-dose shot was linked to ~18.8 COVID cases per 100,000 of those who received the vaccine, about half the rate of infections seen in the recipients of Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech (BNTX) and Moderna (MRNA) vaccines.
The two mRNA-based shots would continue to dominate the global vaccine market in 2022, the U.K.-based data analytics firm Airfinity projected last week.