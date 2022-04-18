TTM Technologies to acquire Telephonics from Griffon for $330M
Apr. 18, 2022 4:17 PM ETTTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI)GFFBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) said Monday it will acquire Telephonics for ~$330M in cash from Griffon (GFF).
- Telephonics is a provider of intelligence, surveillance and communications solutions that are deployed across a wide range of land, sea and air applications.
- Proposed terms include the purchase of Telephonics business entities' stock in a debt free, cash free transaction.
- The deal is expected to be immediately accretive to TTMI's adj. EPS.
- TTMI identified ~$12M in pre-tax, run rate, cost synergies that are expected to be realized by 2024-end.
- Additional revenue and cost synergies are expected over a longer period of time.
- TTMI plans to finance the deal with cash on hand. At the end of 2021, it had $537.7M in cash.
- The company said the deal will broaden its aerospace and defense product offering vertically into higher-level engineered system solutions and horizontally into surveillance and communications markets while strengthening its position in radar systems.
- The acquisition is projected to grow aerospace and defense to ~40% of TTMI's total revenues, or ~$1B.
- The deal is expected to close in Q2.
- GFF stock rose 4.2% aftermarket on Monday.