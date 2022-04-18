TTM Technologies to acquire Telephonics from Griffon for $330M

Apr. 18, 2022 4:17 PM ETTTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI)GFFBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor

Close Up Business People Shaking Hands

SeventyFour/iStock via Getty Images

  • TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) said Monday it will acquire Telephonics for ~$330M in cash from Griffon (GFF).
  • Telephonics is a provider of intelligence, surveillance and communications solutions that are deployed across a wide range of land, sea and air applications.
  • Proposed terms include the purchase of Telephonics business entities' stock in a debt free, cash free transaction.
  • The deal is expected to be immediately accretive to TTMI's adj. EPS.
  • TTMI identified ~$12M in pre-tax, run rate, cost synergies that are expected to be realized by 2024-end.
  • Additional revenue and cost synergies are expected over a longer period of time.
  • TTMI plans to finance the deal with cash on hand. At the end of 2021, it had $537.7M in cash.
  • The company said the deal will broaden its aerospace and defense product offering vertically into higher-level engineered system solutions and horizontally into surveillance and communications markets while strengthening its position in radar systems.
  • The acquisition is projected to grow aerospace and defense to ~40% of TTMI's total revenues, or ~$1B.
  • The deal is expected to close in Q2.
  • GFF stock rose 4.2% aftermarket on Monday.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.