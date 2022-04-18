Netgear (NASDAQ:NTGR) has tumbled 12.7% in after-hours trading Monday after offering preliminary first-quarter numbers that fell below consensus analyst expectations.

The company expects net revenues to come in at $202 million-$212 million - below previous guidance for $225 million-$240 million, and well below consensus for $233.4 million.

The U.S. consumer Wi-Fi market, which had exited 2021 at approximately 15% above 2019 levels, declined in the first quarter of 2022, ending roughly flat to 2019 levels," the company says. "The decline in market size negatively impacted the performance of our CHP business which saw a decline in revenue relative to our expectations earlier in the quarter.

Despite SMB revenue performance meeting expectations, "supply of components to our factories were severely disrupted in March due to COVID-induced lockdowns in Shenzhen, resulting in a meaningful lost opportunity to deliver higher SMB revenue in the quarter," the company says.

It's saying non-GAAP operating margin for Q1 will be between -5.3% and -4.3%, vs. prior guidance of 1-2%, with a negative hit coming from the lower CHP revenue performance, along with a loss of top-line leverage.

The company will release its full earnings after the close on April 27; it's expected to post earnings per share of $0.10 on a normalized basis.