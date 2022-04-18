OFS Credit estimates NAV fell as much as 9.8% from Jan. 31 to March 31
Apr. 18, 2022 4:22 PM ETOFS Credit Company, Inc. (OCCI)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) estimates its net asset value as of March 31, 2022 was $12.38-$12.48, down from $13.72 as of Jan. 31, 2022.
- The company noted that the estimate didn't undergo its typical quarter-end financial closing procedures and wasn't approved by the company's board.
- Note that the company's stock closed at $12.43 on March 31, making the NAV per share roughly equivalent to its stock price at the time.
- Previously (Jan. 18), OFS Credit net asset value continues to edge lower in December