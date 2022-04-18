Gold futures briefly topped $2,000/oz Monday, rising to their best levels since mid-March, as Russia's continuing invasion of Ukraine offers no letup for global inflation, supporting safe-haven demand for the metal.

Comex gold for June delivery (XAUUSD:CUR) settled +0.6% at $1,986.40/oz, the highest settlement for a most-active contract since March 10, after reaching as high as $2,003/oz, while May silver (XAGUSD:CUR) closed +1.8% at $26.15/oz.

ETFs: (NYSEARCA:GLD), (GDX), (IAU), (NUGT), (PHYS)

"Gold directly benefits from the Russia-Ukraine conflict inflation effects, which are now more meaningful than direct military developments in a market sense," according to SPI Asset Management's Stephen Innes. "These consequences have fabricated a hyper-inflationary environment that sees gold investors stocking up on paper and physical for the eventual procession to recession."

Prices rising above the key medium-term technical resistance level of $1,975/oz is "likely to have attracted momentum-based traders back into the bullish camp," said Kelvin Wong, an analyst at CMC Markets in Singapore.

Gold equities finished mixed, but Iamgold plunged 8% after BMO downgraded shares, expecting the miner's review of Côté's project scope and budget will be negative compared with previous guidance.